CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MTBC. B. Riley lowered their price target on CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark cut their target price on CareCloud to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

CareCloud Trading Down 4.1 %

MTBC stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. CareCloud has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.48 million. CareCloud had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CareCloud by 73.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Recommended Stories

