Castweet Price Hits $0.0149 on Top Exchanges (CTT)

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Castweet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Castweet has a market cap of $26,682.46 and approximately $637.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Castweet has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00281871 BTC.

SORA (XOR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00013759 BTC.

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet (CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet.

Castweet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

