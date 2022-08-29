Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Short Interest Down 19.8% in August

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,140,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the July 31st total of 11,390,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Institutional Trading of Cazoo Group
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,107,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,683,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,241,000 after buying an additional 1,985,617 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,148,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,026,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cazoo Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CZOO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,296. Cazoo Group has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
About Cazoo Group
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cazoo Group (CZOO)
