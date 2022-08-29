Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Short Interest Down 19.8% in August

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,140,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the July 31st total of 11,390,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Cazoo Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,107,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,683,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,241,000 after buying an additional 1,985,617 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,148,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,026,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

Cazoo Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CZOO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,296. Cazoo Group has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Cazoo Group

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CZOO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $0.49 to $2.33 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cazoo Group from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.07.

(Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.