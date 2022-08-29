Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Update

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELCGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 179,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Celcuity Stock Performance

Celcuity stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.04. 43,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.22. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a current ratio of 17.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Celcuity from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Trading of Celcuity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in Celcuity by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 137,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celcuity by 8.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Celcuity by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 311,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

