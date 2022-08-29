Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Update

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 179,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Celcuity Stock Performance

Celcuity stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.04. 43,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.22. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a current ratio of 17.34.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Celcuity from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Trading of Celcuity

Celcuity Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in Celcuity by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 137,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celcuity by 8.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Celcuity by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 311,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.