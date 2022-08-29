Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Update

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 179,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Celcuity Stock Performance
Celcuity stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.04. 43,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.22. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a current ratio of 17.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Celcuity from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Celcuity Company Profile
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
