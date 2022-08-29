Celo Dollar (CUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $51.66 Million

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $51.66 million and approximately $264,205.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,196.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003999 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00132111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032526 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00085476 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 52,085,653 coins. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money.

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

