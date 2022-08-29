Celo Hits Market Capitalization of $362.84 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00004007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $362.84 million and $9.00 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 602% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.21 or 0.02149461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00836137 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,611,349 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. The official website for Celo is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

