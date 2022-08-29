Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Celsion in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Celsion alerts:

Celsion Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28. Celsion has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsion

Celsion ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.25. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 50.18% and a negative net margin of 5,229.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsion will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,756 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Celsion worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Celsion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.