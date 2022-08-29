Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CELU. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Celularity from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

CELU stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $398.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. Celularity has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $13.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the first quarter worth $36,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the first quarter worth $29,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the second quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

