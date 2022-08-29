Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cemtrex Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CETXP remained flat at $1.01 during trading hours on Friday. 57 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,566. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.72.
Cemtrex Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cemtrex (CETXP)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.