Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP decreased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154,784 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Centene worth $28,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Centene by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Centene by 30.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Centene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Centene by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.66. The company had a trading volume of 65,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,443. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.83.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Centene to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.26.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.