Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $74.79

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.79 and last traded at $74.99, with a volume of 1426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.25.

CSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price target on Centerspace to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerspace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Centerspace Trading Down 2.2%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -121.67%.

In other news, Director Mary J. Twinem bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.48 per share, with a total value of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at $542,470.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Centerspace during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

