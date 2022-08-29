Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Down 26.8% in August

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the July 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

CPYYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 97 ($1.17) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 94 ($1.14) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Centrica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,614. Centrica has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

