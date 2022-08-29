Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives $323.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $305.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 4.2 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $204.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $203.37 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,922,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

