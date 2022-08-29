ChatCoin Trading 21.9% Lower This Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $643,090.14 and approximately $62,931.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,301.03 or 0.99967673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00056016 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00024612 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001343 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.