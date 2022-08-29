Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of CMCM stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08.

Cheetah Mobile’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, September 2nd. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, September 2nd.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

