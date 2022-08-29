Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CGIFF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS: CGIFF) recently:

8/22/2022 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund is now covered by analysts at National Bank Financial. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

8/15/2022 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

8/15/2022 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$11.00.

8/15/2022 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$11.00 to C$11.75.

8/12/2022 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

8/12/2022 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.25 to C$10.50.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock remained flat at $6.84 on Monday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,559. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $7.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

