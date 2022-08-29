Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP reduced its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,419,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,304 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy makes up 4.9% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $210,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,001,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,314,000 after buying an additional 62,036 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,958,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,075,000 after buying an additional 861,997 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,328,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,723,000 after buying an additional 476,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 78.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,635,000 after buying an additional 1,148,717 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,879,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,234,000 after buying an additional 120,653 shares during the period.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.19 per share, with a total value of $127,823.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,025.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 1,700 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.19 per share, with a total value of $127,823.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,025.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,486.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Shares of CHK traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.42. 36,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,339. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.41 and a 1-year high of $105.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.68.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $2.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.