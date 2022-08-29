Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 3.1% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $42,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,432 shares of company stock valued at $9,034,446. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.73. The stock had a trading volume of 69,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,893,287. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

