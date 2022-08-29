Chimerix Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,347 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical volume of 1,814 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chimerix by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,419. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 171.05% and a negative net margin of 17,482.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chimerix will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMRX shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

