China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.59

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.59 and last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 42632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Merchants Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
China Merchants Bank Trading Down 2.4 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.62.
About China Merchants Bank
China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.
