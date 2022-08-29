China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Online Education Group Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of China Online Education Group stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of -0.58. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of China Online Education Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in China Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in China Online Education Group by 219.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in China Online Education Group during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in China Online Education Group by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 198,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.