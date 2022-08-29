Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 13,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 211,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,367,479. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $189.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.91.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

