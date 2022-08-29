CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.95

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 87 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CI&T from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

CI&T Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of CI&T

About CI&T

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

