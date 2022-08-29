Civitas Trading Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (CIV)

Civitas (CIV) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Civitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Civitas has a market capitalization of $8,793.56 and $14.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003567 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00155942 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00009360 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000106 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000251 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
Civitas Profile
Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,715,357 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com.
Buying and Selling Civitas
Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.