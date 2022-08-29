Civitas Trading Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (CIV)

Civitas (CIV) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Civitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Civitas has a market capitalization of $8,793.56 and $14.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00155942 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00009360 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000266 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,715,357 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com.

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

