Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Clariant Price Performance

CLZNY stock remained flat at $19.69 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15. Clariant has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $22.30.

Get Clariant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLZNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded Clariant from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clariant from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clariant from CHF 18.80 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.