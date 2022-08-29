Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 132,241 shares.The stock last traded at $62.69 and had previously closed at $62.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

