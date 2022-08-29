Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 616,200 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 31st total of 536,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

NYSE:KOF traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.68. The company had a trading volume of 152,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,201,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at $8,959,000. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Further Reading

