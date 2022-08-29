Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 616,200 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 31st total of 536,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance
NYSE:KOF traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.68. The company had a trading volume of 152,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.