Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,239,300 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the July 31st total of 789,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.2 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:COCSF remained flat at $6.19 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,913. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $6.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Get Rating)

See Also

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.