Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,458 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,111 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $49,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH remained flat at $64.70 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

