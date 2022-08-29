Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIGI shares. Raymond James set a $180.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $121.12 on Monday. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $97.39 and a 12-month high of $158.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.59 and a 200-day moving average of $121.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.