Color Platform (CLR) Market Cap Reaches $212,710.21

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $212,710.21 and $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,229.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.76 or 0.00587054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00264569 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00018969 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Color Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

