Comparing Amcor (AMCR) & Its Rivals

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Amcor to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Amcor and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcor 2 3 1 0 1.83 Amcor Competitors 49 160 379 6 2.58

Amcor currently has a consensus price target of $13.10, indicating a potential upside of 6.85%. As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 31.63%. Given Amcor’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amcor has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amcor $14.54 billion $805.00 million 23.13 Amcor Competitors $1.59 billion $103.63 million 62.17

This table compares Amcor and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Amcor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Amcor pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Amcor pays out 90.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 55.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Amcor has increased its dividend for 39 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Amcor has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amcor’s peers have a beta of 0.28, meaning that their average stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amcor and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcor 5.53% 27.37% 7.06% Amcor Competitors -119.10% -14.91% -10.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.6% of Amcor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Amcor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amcor beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries. The Rigid Packaging segment offers rigid containers for a range of beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force. Amcor plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland.

