Comparing Greenidge Generation (GREE) and Its Peers

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) is one of 145 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Greenidge Generation to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenidge Generation and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $107.28 million -$44.48 million -0.67 Greenidge Generation Competitors $889.44 million $6.56 million -25.64

Greenidge Generation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation. Greenidge Generation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -105.74% 6.12% 3.32% Greenidge Generation Competitors -63.32% -1,497.08% -11.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Greenidge Generation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

20.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greenidge Generation and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Greenidge Generation Competitors 378 2525 4686 60 2.58

Greenidge Generation presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 281.68%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 51.62%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Greenidge Generation peers beat Greenidge Generation on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

