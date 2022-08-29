Comparing LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO) and QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ)

LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO – Get Rating) and QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.3% of LMF Acquisition Opportunities shares are held by institutional investors. 74.2% of QHSLab shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LMF Acquisition Opportunities and QHSLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LMF Acquisition Opportunities N/A -44.29% 3.70% QHSLab -76.44% -0.71% -0.17%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LMF Acquisition Opportunities N/A N/A $80,000.00 N/A N/A QHSLab $1.41 million 1.25 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares LMF Acquisition Opportunities and QHSLab’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QHSLab.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LMF Acquisition Opportunities and QHSLab, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LMF Acquisition Opportunities 0 0 0 0 N/A QHSLab 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QHSLab has a beta of -1.72, meaning that its stock price is 272% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LMF Acquisition Opportunities beats QHSLab on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LMF Acquisition Opportunities

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About QHSLab

QHSLab, Inc., a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine. In addition, the company provides quality health score lab expert system (QHSLab), a cloud-based SaaS system, which provides physicians and healthcare organizations with the ability to capture and store patient information electronically in a secure database; and distributes AllergiEnd, a diagnostic related product and allergen immunotherapy treatments to primary care physicians. Its products are designed to promote prevention, early detection, management, and reversal of chronic diseases. The company was formerly known as USA Equities Corp. and changed its name to QHSLab, Inc. in April 2022. QHSLab, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Medical License Factory, LLC. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

