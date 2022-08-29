Comparing Ryan Specialty (RYAN) & Its Rivals

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ryan Specialty to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty $1.43 billion $65.87 million 206.67 Ryan Specialty Competitors $9.41 billion $814.92 million 35.23

Ryan Specialty’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty. Ryan Specialty is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ryan Specialty Competitors 138 892 1126 27 2.48

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ryan Specialty and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus target price of $43.40, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 37.95%. Given Ryan Specialty’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 54.3% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty 5.30% 50.27% 5.59% Ryan Specialty Competitors 4.15% 18.89% 2.85%

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

