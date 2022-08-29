Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Digital Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,893,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,766,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,720,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $19,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Compass Digital Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Compass Digital Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,526. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. Compass Digital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

