CONTRACOIN Price Down 93.7% This Week (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $64,305.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 93.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00165524 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 96.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,716,030 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

