Contrasting Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) & Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ceapro and Rocket Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceapro 0 0 0 0 N/A Rocket Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $55.80, indicating a potential upside of 255.64%. Given Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rocket Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ceapro.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Ceapro has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ceapro and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceapro 26.86% 19.12% 16.80% Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -43.94% -39.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ceapro and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceapro $13.72 million 3.45 $2.27 million $0.06 10.09 Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$169.07 million ($2.98) -5.27

Ceapro has higher revenue and earnings than Rocket Pharmaceuticals. Rocket Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceapro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ceapro beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceapro

Ceapro Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and Cosmeceutical Industry. The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry segment develops proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries. The Cosmeceutical Industry segment is involved in the development and commercialization of anti-aging products derived from natural active ingredients sold directly to the end-user primarily through online website sales and through select natural products stores. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia. The company also has a clinical stage in vivo adeno-associated virus program for Danon disease, a multi-organ lysosomal-associated disorder leading to early death due to heart failure. It has license agreements with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center; Centro de Investigaciones Energéticas, Medioambientales y Tecnológicas (CIEMAT), Centro de Investigacion Biomedica En Red, and Fundacion Instituto de investigacion Sanitaria Fundacion Jimenez Diaz; CIEMAT and UCL Business PLC; The Regents of the University of California; and REGENXBIO, Inc. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

