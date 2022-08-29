Contrasting Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) & HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Rating) and HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rooshine and HeadHunter Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rooshine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HeadHunter Group $214.93 million 3.54 $73.31 million $0.85 17.68

HeadHunter Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rooshine has a beta of -1.16, indicating that its stock price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeadHunter Group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

51.2% of HeadHunter Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rooshine and HeadHunter Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rooshine N/A N/A N/A HeadHunter Group 17.28% 135.43% 28.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rooshine and HeadHunter Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A HeadHunter Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

HeadHunter Group has a consensus price target of $70.50, indicating a potential upside of 369.06%. Given HeadHunter Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HeadHunter Group is more favorable than Rooshine.

Summary

HeadHunter Group beats Rooshine on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rooshine

Choose Rain, Inc. collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store. The company is based in Ormond Beach, Florida.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with value-added services. It provides its services for businesses that are looking for job seekers to fill vacancies inside their organizations. The company was formerly known as Zemenik Trading Limited and changed its name to HeadHunter Group PLC in March 2018. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

