Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in August

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CTSDF traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,649. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTSDF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

