Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,134 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Corteva were worth $13,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,433,000 after buying an additional 1,191,785 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,551,000 after buying an additional 452,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,952,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after buying an additional 91,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,293,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,258,000 after buying an additional 167,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Corteva Stock Down 0.5 %

CTVA stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.00. 14,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,859,114. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

