Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 197,971 shares.The stock last traded at $16.16 and had previously closed at $15.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSAN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cosan from $15.60 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Cosan Trading Up 4.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26.
About Cosan
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
