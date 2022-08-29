Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 197,971 shares.The stock last traded at $16.16 and had previously closed at $15.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSAN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cosan from $15.60 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Cosan Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cosan

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cosan by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 38.1% in the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

