Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.52

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.52 and last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 20,976 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 171,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 312,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 68,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $14,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.