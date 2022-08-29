Craig McGown Buys 176,470 Shares of Essential Metals Limited (ASX:ESS) Stock

Essential Metals Limited (ASX:ESS – Get Rating) insider Craig McGown purchased 176,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,470.50 ($18,510.84).

Essential Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Essential Metals alerts:

About Essential Metals

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Essential Metals Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, caesium, gold, and nickel deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pioneer Dome Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Resources Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.