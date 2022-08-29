Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $71.38 million and $4.26 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001706 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,177.16 or 0.99949920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00057013 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00025001 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

