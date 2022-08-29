Credits Price Tops $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $43,397.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Credits has traded down 23.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000255 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Credits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

