Critical Analysis: SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) vs. Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV)

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) and SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zenvia and SailPoint Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zenvia $113.49 million 0.76 -$8.27 million ($0.40) -5.27 SailPoint Technologies $438.95 million 14.09 -$61.63 million ($0.97) -67.26

Zenvia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SailPoint Technologies. SailPoint Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zenvia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zenvia 0 2 0 0 2.00 SailPoint Technologies 0 11 3 0 2.21

This is a summary of current ratings for Zenvia and SailPoint Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Zenvia currently has a consensus price target of $3.70, indicating a potential upside of 75.36%. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus price target of $61.25, indicating a potential downside of 6.12%. Given Zenvia’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zenvia is more favorable than SailPoint Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Zenvia and SailPoint Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zenvia -9.92% -6.41% -4.14% SailPoint Technologies -18.58% -15.79% -5.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Zenvia shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of SailPoint Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zenvia beats SailPoint Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zenvia

Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in S?O PAULO.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms. Its solutions include IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant identity security platform; IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity security solution; and SailPoint Identity Services, a multi-tenant SaaS subscription service. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and governments directly, as well as through system integrators, technology partners, and value-added resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

