Crown 1-Day Volume Tops $35.00 (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, Crown has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $428,946.12 and approximately $35.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,141.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.17 or 0.00586698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00263967 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00019007 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,424,509 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform.

Crown Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

