Crypterium Hits Market Cap of $11.24 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Crypterium coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypterium has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Crypterium has a total market cap of $11.24 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypterium Coin Profile

Crypterium (CRYPTO:CRPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,106,742 coins and its circulating supply is 81,109,191 coins. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com.

Crypterium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

