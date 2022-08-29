CryptoArt.Ai (CART) One Day Volume Hits $192,077.00

CryptoArt.Ai (CART) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last seven days, CryptoArt.Ai has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoArt.Ai has a total market capitalization of $165,919.32 and approximately $192,077.00 worth of CryptoArt.Ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoArt.Ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,149.32 or 1.00041291 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00055234 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00024897 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001345 BTC.

CryptoArt.Ai Coin Profile

CART is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptoArt.Ai’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,500,000 coins. CryptoArt.Ai’s official Twitter account is @CryptoArt_Ai.

Buying and Selling CryptoArt.Ai

According to CryptoCompare, “CarterCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on NovaCoin, with the goal of providing a long-term energy-efficient scrypt-based coin. The official CarterCoin ticker is “CTC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “CART” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoArt.Ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoArt.Ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoArt.Ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

